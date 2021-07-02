 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man on three-wheel motorcycle dies after collision in Moline Acres
0 comments

Man on three-wheel motorcycle dies after collision in Moline Acres

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOLINE ACRES — A man riding a three-wheel motorcycle died Thursday when a car pulled out in front of him on Highway 367 in Moline Acres, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Demetrius Reed, 44, of the St. Louis area.

Police said Reed was riding a 2015 Can-Am Spyder F3-S north on Highway 367 in Moline Acres about 8:25 p.m. Thursday.

A woman driving a 2005 Honda Accord tried making a left-hand turn from Marquis Court onto Highway 367, also known as Lewis and Clark Boulevard, police said.

The patrol said the Honda failed to yield to the motorcycle. The motorcycle hit the side of the Honda.

Reed, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle, police said. He was pronounced dead at Christian Hospital.

The driver of the car, Candy Y. Marsh of the St. Louis area, suffered moderate injuries, the patrol said. Marsh, 55, was wearing a seat belt.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: International mud day gets a little messy

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports