MONROE COUNTY • A young man on a tractor was fatally hit by a train here Friday evening, setting off a 30-car derailment. Several fire departments and hazmat teams responded to the accident but no dangerous materials were released into the environment, officials said.
Jonah Kellim Matthews, 23, of Waterloo, was killed instantly around 8 p.m. after being struck at a railroad crossing in Fults that had a double set of tracks, said Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Matthew Weller.
"It's a terrible situation," Weller said.
The victim's father, David Matthews, said there were two trains, one going north, the other going south.
"He stopped for the first one and didn't see the second one," David Matthews said.
Jonah Matthews was one of six boys who grew up on Deer Creek Farm in rural Monroe County. His father said he was a standout in Future Farmers of America and was involved with other leadership opportunities. He had cattle of his own but was working for somebody else the day he was killed, replanting corn due to flooding.
The collision with the tractor he was on caused the derailment, according to Waterloo Fire and Rescue officials, who responded along with the Red Bud Fire Department, Columbia Fire Protection District, Maeystown Fire Department and others. The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency and Union Pacific Railroad sent hazardous material teams to the scene.
Weller, of the Illinois State Police, said hazmat cars were far back on the train and didn't derail.