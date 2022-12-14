Man on trial for crash death of Metro East cop talks of 'unusual' orange juice, hazy memory

EDWARDSVILLE — The murder trial over a crash that killed a Metro East police officer ended Wednesday after three days that included the defendant acting as his own attorney, speculating he'd been drugged by orange juice at a strip club and claiming he had no memory of the crash.

Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, is accused of fleeing a traffic stop at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2021. He's charged with striking and killing Brooklyn police Officer Brian Pierce Jr., as the officer stood on the McKinley Bridge connecting Illinois and St. Louis.

Pierce had been working the night shift for the department for about nine months before his death. He drove hours to the job from Carbondale, Illinois, and also served as a lieutenant at a fire department in Jackson County, according to his family.

Campbell, whose middle name is Lawyer, represented himself in the trial before Madison County Judge Neil Schroeder. He argued he had no memory of the crash and that it would have been avoided if Pierce hadn't been on the bridge with a "lack of training."

Assistant State's Attorney Lauren Maricle said in her closing statement Wednesday that Campbell was using "selective amnesia" and his arguments showed "a complete lack of remorse for what he did to Officer Pierce."

"He's saying his dangerous maneuvers were everyone else's fault," Maricle said.

Maricle and another prosecutor, Ryan Kemper, relied on surveillance footage, eyewitness testimony, DNA evidence and police dashcam video to present a timeline of the crime.

According to their case:

Campbell arrived just before midnight Aug. 4 to the Bottoms Up strip club in Brooklyn with his fiancée, Miracle Johnson. They stayed for about three hours before Campbell drove them both out of the parking lot in his red Dodge Charger around 3 a.m. As the Charger left, a Brooklyn police officer tried to pull the car over for reckless driving.

Dashcam video showed the car did not stop, drove off the road to avoid a stop sign and ran a red light on its way to the McKinley Bridge.

Pierce, who was also on duty that night, told his co-worker over the police radio that he would go to the McKinley Bridge to set up stop sticks, a tire deflation device, according to radio traffic played during the trial.

Eyewitnesses on the bridge testified the Charger drove on the wrong side of the narrow two-lane bridge to pass six cars. The Charger struck Pierce as he was standing near the yellow dividing line, the witnesses said. Investigators concluded the Charger was traveling between 80 mph and 100 mph on the bridge, which has a 35 mph speed limit.

Johnson, who remains Campbell's fiancée and is the mother to four of his children, testified during the trial and identified Campbell in strip club surveillance images. She admitted that Campbell drove the Charger and got into a crash but, when pressed by prosecutors, said she couldn't remember details of the crash.

Campbell acted as his own attorney and presented an expert witness, former Arlington Heights police Officer Michael Cowsert. Cowsert said his analysis concluded the Charger was driving between 60 mph and 70 mph, and the driver would have had about a second to recognize the hazard of Pierce in the road.

Campbell also opted to take the stand himself. He testified that he went to Bottoms Up with Johnson and ordered an orange juice before both of them "began to feel extremely unusual."

On cross-examination, one of the prosecutors, Kemper, asked Campbell if he was the driver of the red Charger.

Campbell said he didn't know but added: "I believe that is a high probability."

Kemper played a video of Campbell walking out of the strip club.

"You don't see any signs of impairment there, do you?" Kemper asked. "Like stumbling."

"Stumbling? No, I don't see that," Campbell replied.

Campbell testified that he'd drink alcohol, smoke and take pills at the strip club in the past, but did not do so that night.

The prosecutor asked Campbell directly if he struck and killed Pierce.

"I wouldn't say I killed a cop," Campbell said. "I will say that an officer lost his life."

Kemper asked if the driver put others on the road at risk of an accident.

Campbell said no, adding, "Car accidents happen all the time."

Kemper cut in: "Particularly when you drive 100 mph through three lanes of traffic."

Pierce's mother, Tammy Pierce, attended the trial Tuesday and said she saw "no remorse" in Campbell.

"He was caught and he doesn't want to pay for his crime," she said. "He thinks this is all a game, but my child deserves justice."

Campbell is charged with five felony counts: first-degree murder, failure to report an accident involving injury or death, reckless homicide, failure to stop after having an accident and aggravated fleeing police.

In a letter to a prosecutor before the trial, Campbell wrote that he was "willing to take probation” and that “my children really need me home.”

If he is convicted of the murder charge, Campbell faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison, under Illinois law governing the deaths of police officers in the line of duty.

Schroeder said he will issue a verdict at 9 a.m. Thursday.