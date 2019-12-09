ST. LOUIS — Two robbers pistol-whipped a man Sunday night on a St. Louis street and took the Nike boots he was wearing, police said.
The victim, 20, suffered a cut to his ear and bruises to his eye and hand, police said.
Investigators have no suspects.
The robbery occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Red Bud Avenue. Police said they weren't notified until about 1 a.m. Monday.
The victim told police he was near Red Bud and Margaretta avenues on Sunday night when a man and woman approached him. The area is a few blocks west of Fairground Park, in the O'Fallon neighborhood of St. Louis.
At gunpoint, they ordered the victim to give them his shoes, which police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell described as Nike boots. The victim refused so the man pistol-whipped the victim and he fell to the ground.
The woman removed the victim's shoes, and she and the gunman ran to a vehicle and drove away, police said.
The O'Fallon neighborhood in north St. Louis had 96 violent crimes from June to November, compared to 58 in the same six-month period a year ago. Overall crime in the neighborhood is up more than 23%, according to crime statistics.