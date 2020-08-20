Man pleads guilty in St. Charles in the 1993 killing of 9-year-old Angie Housman

“He does deserve the death penalty, he deserves a worse fate that what he gave to Angie,” Lohmar said.

Angie disappeared from her school bus stop in November 1993 in St. Ann. Cox, a disgraced Air Force veteran and convicted pedophile, had stayed for a time with his mother who lived just blocks from where Angie was last seen. The girl was taken to Wentzville where Cox had a home, authorities said. A deer hunter found the body of the fourth-grader nine days later in a remote area of Busch Wildlife Area in St. Charles County.

She had been starved, handcuffed, sexually assaulted, and her eyes and mouth were covered with duct tape. Authorities believe she died from exposure mere hours before she was found.