Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing of Affton housemate

CLAYTON — A man pleaded guilty Friday to stabbing his Affton housemate during a dispute in 2020, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Quentin Jackson, 40, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and stealing a motor vehicle in the fatal stabbing Justin Leeman, 41.

Jackson originally told police that he stabbed Leeman in the neck Jan. 13, 2020 during an argument over money at the home where they both lived in the 7900 block of Hildesheim Avenue, according to charging documents.

He also told investigators he then stole Leeman's car, police said.

An investigation found Jackson's DNA on the knife used in the stabbing and blood on his clothing and in the stolen car, according to court documents.

Bell said that at the request of Leeman's family to resolve the case quickly, his office agreed to recommend a 20-year sentence for Jackson.

A sentencing hearing is set for June 3.

A friend of Leeman, Maria Terry, told the Post-Dispatch in 2020 that he regularly rented out a room in his home to those with nowhere to stay. She added that she'll remember Leeman for his kindness and generosity.

"He was always trying to save the lost," she said. "He would befriend people on the fringes of society — the addicts who were derelicts, those who had nothing to offer."

