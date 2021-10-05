Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder in stabbing death of Edwardsville attorney Gori

EDWARDSVILLE — Timothy Banowetz pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to the murder of Edwardsville attorney Randy Gori in one of the most high-profile Metro East murder cases in years.
Timothy Banowetz, 30, admitted to one count of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Gori, 47, at Gori's sprawling rural Edwardsville home on the night of Jan. 4, 2020.
Banowetz also pleaded guilty to two charges of armed robbery for tying Gori's two children, ages 13 and 15, with zip ties and robbing them.
Prosecutors in the plea deal agreed to cap the murder sentence at a maximum of 60 years. The armed robbery charges will add a possible six to 10 years, which will begin at the end of the murder sentence, according to the plea.
A sentencing hearing has not been set.
Banowetz faced a possible life sentence and 10 felony charges before the plea Tuesday in Madison County Circuit Court. Jury selection ended Monday, and the plea was reached moments before the trial was set to continue Tuesday.
"There's nothing like a jury of 12 of your peers to focus the mind," Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine said of the plea Tuesday morning as he was leaving the courthouse.
The day of the killing, Gori had called police about 11 a.m. when he found an abandonned black Ford F-150 registered to Banowetz on his property on Mooney Creek Lane
Later that night about 9 p.m., police received a second 911 call to the home and found Gori dead, with his hands in zip ties, his throat slit and multiple stab wounds. His 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV was missing.
A search team found Banowetz about 12 hours later off a dirt road in a wooded area a little more than a half mile away from Gori’s home with the stolen SUV nearby, police said at the time.
Prosecutors said in court Tuesday that police found more than $4,000 and a handwritten to-do list by Banowetz in his possession when he was taken under arrest.
The items on the list, according to prosecutors were: "Watch from binoculars from woods, use gun and knife to subdue, zip-tie hands and duct tape mouth, have withdraw $4 million to $6 million from bank, kill all of them and take zip ties and duct tape off, burn bodies and house."
Prosecutors say that Banowetz had never met Gori, but planned the attack as a robbery because Gori was well known as a wealthy and successful lawyer.
At the time of the crime, Banowetz was living in his truck and using a locker room for a bathroom at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy, where he had been enrolled for two years, according to pre-trial hearings.
Banowetz was $11,000 behind on tuition and on the brink of being unenrolled from school, prosecutors said in the hearings.
Court records show Banowetz was evicted a month before the killing from his St. Louis apartment at 2017 Washington Avenue in Downtown West.
The murder struck a chord in the Edwardsville community because Gori was a prominent lawyer, buissnessman and civic booster.
His firm, the Gori Law Firm, specializes in asbestos litigation nationwide, touting more than $3 billion in compensation for clients and had seven offices nationwide at the time of his death.
Gori owned several real estate properties in the area and had a passion for collecting luxury vehicles, especially Ferraris. He owned 20 Ferraris and served as vice president of a local chapter of the Ferrari Club of America.
Gori was also known for his large charitable donations.
Shortly before his death, he pledged to donate $2.5 million to the city of Edwardsville to help build a 40,000-square-foot ice rink.
In 2019, Gori’s firm, formerly Gori Julian & Associates, donated $1 million to his alma mater, St. Louis University.
Gori earned his bachelor’s degree from SLU in 1995 and a law degree from SLU Law in 1998. The donation prompted the institution to rename a lobby of its law school in downtown St. Louis the “Gori Julian Grand Lobby.”