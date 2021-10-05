Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder in stabbing death of Edwardsville attorney Gori

Later that night about 9 p.m., police received a second 911 call to the home and found Gori dead, with his hands in zip ties, his throat slit and multiple stab wounds. His 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV was missing.

A search team found Banowetz about 12 hours later off a dirt road in a wooded area a little more than a half mile away from Gori’s home with the stolen SUV nearby, police said at the time.

Prosecutors said in court Tuesday that police found more than $4,000 and a handwritten to-do list by Banowetz in his possession when he was taken under arrest.

The items on the list, according to prosecutors were: "Watch from binoculars from woods, use gun and knife to subdue, zip-tie hands and duct tape mouth, have withdraw $4 million to $6 million from bank, kill all of them and take zip ties and duct tape off, burn bodies and house."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors say that Banowetz had never met Gori, but planned the attack as a robbery because Gori was well known as a wealthy and successful lawyer.

At the time of the crime, Banowetz was living in his truck and using a locker room for a bathroom at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy, where he had been enrolled for two years, according to pre-trial hearings.