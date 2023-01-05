Man pleads guilty to killing East St. Louis security guard during bank robbery

EAST ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a 56-year-old security guard during a 2021 bank robbery in East St. Louis.

Jaylan D. Quinn, 23, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to bank robbery and use of a firearm to commit murder in the death of Ted Horn, of St. Libory, Illinois, on Aug. 27, 2021.

Quinn admitted in court to robbing the First Bank at 350 Riverpark Drive in East St. Louis along with a co-defendant Andrew Brinkley, who pleaded guilty to bank robbery in the case, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Illinois.

Both Quinn and Brinkley will be sentenced at a later date.

According to the pleas, both men wore masks and entered the bank before Brinkley handed a teller a note that said "I GOT A BOMB STRAPPED TO MY CHEST PUT ALL THE MONEY IN OR EVERYONE DIE."

The teller handed over cash before Horn, a security guard in uniform, approached them. Quinn then shot Horn in the head with a semiautomatic 9mm pistol and both he and Brinkley fled, Quinn admitted in the plea.

According to charges, Brinkley's father told authorities that his son resembled one of the men pictured in bank surveillance images distributed to news media after the robbery. Brinkley's father told authorities he tried to persuade his son to surrender but that Brinkley denied he was one of the robbers.

The day after the robbery, investigators went to Brinkley's apartment in the 1900 block of North 13th Street in St. Louis where they arrested Brinkley and Quinn and searched the apartment, according to court documents. Inside, investigators found the murder weapon and a white hairnet matching one Brinkley wore during the bank robbery.

Police also found marked bills in Quinn's wallet that matched those taken in the robbery.

Authorities also said Quinn and Brinkley were refused entry to the Busey Bank in Fairmont City before the robbery because of "suspicious behavior."

Quinn has a pending charge in St. Louis County of trying to carjack a woman using a BB gun in the Sam's Club parking lot in Maplewood.