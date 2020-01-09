Man pleads guilty to killing his wife in a Lincoln County motel

LINCOLN COUNTY — A Union man pleaded guilty Thursday to shooting and killing his wife in June 2018 at a Lincoln County motel, authorities said.

Rico Terrell Clark, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action and admitted to shooting his wife Megan Moody Clark, 29, nine times in June 2018 at the Elsberry Motel and Lodge.

He will face a life sentence, according to Lincoln County prosecutors.

Surveillance video in the case showed Clark leaving the hotel room where his wife was killed shortly after shots were fired, prosecutors said. Their infant daughter was with him.

When Clark was in custody, he also told another inmate he murdered his wife and hid the weapon in a nearby wooded area, according to prosecutors.

Clark was arrested days after Moody's death in connection to a May 13 domestic assault in Franklin County. In that case, a witness told police Clark threw his wife into a window and pulled her hair. His wife told the officer after the incident that she didn’t want Clark to go to jail because things “would only get worse for her."