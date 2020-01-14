You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man pleads not guilty in 1987 death of Franklin County woman
0 comments

Man pleads not guilty in 1987 death of Franklin County woman

Support local journalism for 99¢
Man charged in Missouri woman's 1987 killing

This Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, booking photo provided by the Franklin County, Mo., Sheriff's Department shows Kirby King. He's charged with second-degree murder in the 1987 death of 22-year-old Karla Delcour. He's pleaded not guilty to the charge. (Franklin County Sheriff's Department via AP)

 HOGP

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man charged last month in a decades-old murder case pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a Franklin County court, his attorneys said. 

Kirby King, 64, entered his plea against a charge of second-degree murder in the strangulation death of Karla Delcour, 22.

Delcour's body was found June 24, 1987, along an Interstate 44 service road, about two miles west of St. Clair. Her wrists were tied and a cord was wrapped around her neck.

Karla Jane Delcour

Karla Delcour was 22 when she was killed in 1987 and her body was dumped in a wooded area near St. Clair. A 64-year-old man, Kirby R. King, has been charged with second-degree murder in her death. Photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.

Franklin County cold-case investigators traveled to Arizona and Texas to interview witnesses. Investigators haven't said what new evidence or testimony resulted in the charge against King. King and Delcour were familiar with each other through their social circles, said King's attorneys, Chris Combs and Steven Waterkotte. 

There were “numerous alternate suspects” who had “both the motive and the means” to commit the killing, Waterkotte said.

“We don’t think there will be any direct forensic evidence linking him,” he said. 

A call to prosecuting attorney Brianne Barr was not immediately returned Tuesday. 

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports