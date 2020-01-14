Man pleads not guilty in 1987 death of Franklin County woman

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man charged last month in a decades-old murder case pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a Franklin County court, his attorneys said.

Kirby King, 64, entered his plea against a charge of second-degree murder in the strangulation death of Karla Delcour, 22.

Delcour's body was found June 24, 1987, along an Interstate 44 service road, about two miles west of St. Clair. Her wrists were tied and a cord was wrapped around her neck.

Franklin County cold-case investigators traveled to Arizona and Texas to interview witnesses. Investigators haven't said what new evidence or testimony resulted in the charge against King. King and Delcour were familiar with each other through their social circles, said King's attorneys, Chris Combs and Steven Waterkotte.

There were “numerous alternate suspects” who had “both the motive and the means” to commit the killing, Waterkotte said.

“We don’t think there will be any direct forensic evidence linking him,” he said.

A call to prosecuting attorney Brianne Barr was not immediately returned Tuesday.