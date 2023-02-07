ST. LOUIS — A jury had been selected and trial was set to begin Tuesday before prosecutors and defense attorneys announced they had reached a deal in a 2020 murder case.

Brandon Campbell, 32, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and two weapons charges in exchange for a 15-year prison sentence in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Randy Moore.

Campbell admitted to shooting Moore after an argument in the 3700 block of Aldine Avenue on April 8, 2020. Surveillance video from the scene showed people milling in the street near their cars and SUVs around 9:30 p.m. that night.

The video showed two men, including Campbell, getting out of one car and Campbell and Moore arguing, shouting at each other about a woman and money.

Another man handed Campbell a weapon, the video showed. Campbell fired more than a dozen rounds, striking Moore multiple times.

Campbell was charged in 2020 with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

A judge dismissed the case in 2021 after a prosecutor didn't show up for scheduled hearings for three consecutive months because she was on maternity leave. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office later re-filed the case.

This week, prosecutors planned to call a key witness who was so reluctant to testify that she was arrested to make sure she showed up for court. Prosecutors said it was unclear whether she would testify or refuse to answer questions.

Attorneys eventually announced Campbell would plead down the first-degree murder charge to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for a 15-year prison sentence.

Campbell did not say anything before he was sentenced. Judge Christopher McGraugh said his silence "speaks volumes about what kind of person you are."

"There's not enough time that is going to resolve the harm you've done to this family and to this community," McGraugh said. "This is a terrible, terrible tragedy."

McGraugh ultimately sentenced Campbell to the recommended 15-year prison term for first-degree murder, which will run at the same time as three-year sentences for armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.