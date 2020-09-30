Man police say was an enforcer, now a nursing home resident, charged with Arnold liquor store murder after 27 years

HILLSBORO — Arnold police believe they have finally cracked the cold-case killing of a liquor store owner after 27 years.
Police say 68-year-old Loril Harp, who now lives at the Riverview Care Center nursing home in St. Louis, admitted that in the 1980s and 1990s, he pistol whipped and beat with a hammer people who owed money.
Now, police say Harp also killed 40-year-old Steven Weltig at the victim’s Jefferson County liquor store almost three decades ago.
While he did not admit to shooting and killing Weltig, according to charging documents, Harp admitted to police earlier this month that he was at the liquor store, then named Ajax, with the intention of “roughing up” Weltig on the day of his death.
Previously, Harp has served time in prison for unlawful use of a weapon, burglary and stealing.
Police say that Harp admitted when he showed up at Weltig’s store on April 23, 1993, the two got into a fight and he punched Weltig in the face, then a gun went off sometime during the fight.
Investigators, however, have concluded that Weltig was on his knees when he was shot in the back of the head with his own .380 handgun.
Harp is charged with first-degree murder as well as armed criminal action by the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. A judge on Wednesday denied his bond.
The Post-Dispatch previously reported that Weltig, who lived in Oakville, was a suspected drug dealer, and Harp told police that Weltig was known for “ripping people off.”
Investigators say on Sept. 16 Harp told them that he went to Weltig’s store to confront him as payback from a previous shooting in which Harp believed Weltig was the shooter.
Police have had a lead on Harp since at least 2015, when both an associate of Harp as well as Harp’s ex-wife told police that Harp was Weltig’s killer.
“That day Harp premeditated this encounter with the victim and regardless if Harp intended to shoot the victim or not, the end result was that the victim was violently murdered with his own firearm in his own business,” a detective wrote in Harp’s probable cause statement.
If convicted, Harp faces life in prison without the possibility of probation or parole.
