ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man was charged Wednesday with gaining entry to a Central West End apartment building posing as a delivery driver before sexually assaulting a woman inside.

Jaquan D. Rush, 27, of Ferguson, faces charges of first-degree felony sexual abuse and misdemeanor sexual misconduct.

A woman told St. Louis police that on Wednesday she let a stranger who identified himself as a food delivery man into an apartment building on Kingshighway Boulevard, across from Forest Park, police wrote in charging documents.

Upon entering, the woman told police the man then exposed himself to her, grabbed her wrists and sexually assaulted her. The man fled when she began to scream, according to court documents.

St. Louis police searched the area and soon found Rush who matched the victim's description of her attacker, court documents say.

The victim identified him in a police lineup, according to the documents.

Rush was out on bond with two pending weapons offenses at the time of his arrest.

He has previous convictions for second-degree robbery and tampering with a motor vehicle.

A judge denied Rush bond in the sexual abuse case Thursday.