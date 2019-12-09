ST. LOUIS • A man posing as a taxi driver in St. Louis stabbed two riders with a pocketknife Sunday when they demanded their money back.
Neither victim was seriously hurt in the stabbing, about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.
The suspect, a 52-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault. He has not yet been charged, and police did not release his name.
The man posed as a taxi driver and offered a ride to the victims, a woman, 23, and man, 26. They gave him $20, and he drove them to a QuikTrip at South Vandeventer and Chouteau avenues.
They discovered he wasn't a taxi driver and asked for their money back. He refused. The woman took the keys to his vehicle, and they began fighting. The stabbing was reported in the 4100 block of Manchester Avenue.
Police arrested the man, and the victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not released.
Police did not provide a description of the vehicle the man was using as his taxi.
In a six-month period from June to November, the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood saw a 78% spike in overall crime compared to the same six month period last year, according to crime statistics. Property crimes went up, while violent crimes such as assault and rape were down. Robberies are up.