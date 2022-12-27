Man previously acquitted of murder now faces federal charge in St. Louis killing

ST. LOUIS — A man acquitted of murder four years ago is now facing a federal charge of killing another man over a drug debt.

Terrell D. McDaniel, 41, was charged by complaint earlier this month and arrested last week on a single count of using a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Court documents say he killed Andre Nash, 42, who was found fatally shot Nov. 3 on the street near Barrett Brothers Park in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Authorities found multiple witnesses and "considerable physical evidence" at the scene — a vacant home where McDaniel was living at the time — to back up the charges, according to a motion by federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors also said the circumstances were "similar" to the Nov. 29, 2016 death of Robert Collins, 44, who McDaniel fatally stabbed in the 1100 block of Howell Street, near the Halls Ferry Circle.

McDaniel told a jury at a 2018 trial that Collins was intoxicated and asking for drugs when he tried to attack McDaniel with a Prairie Farms milk crate. McDaniel, who testified he feared for his life, then stabbed Collins 13 times. The jury acquitted him of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Before his arrest for Collins' death, McDaniel had been arrested on suspicion of more than a dozen offenses in the St. Louis and Seattle areas dating back to 2001. The charges include drug trafficking, domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child, assault and possession of a controlled substance. He was also arrested in September 2021 and possessed crack cocaine, according to a motion for detention.

McDaniel's attorney declined comment Tuesday.