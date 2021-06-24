 Skip to main content
Man pulled from burning St. Louis apartment building dies at hospital
UPDATED at 10 a.m. Thursday with man's death.

ST. LOUIS — A man pulled by firefighters from a burning apartment building has died of his injuries, St. Louis police said Thursday.

The victim is a 43-year-old man whose name has not been released.

The fire, on the third floor of the apartment building in the 1200 block of Belt Avenue, was reported about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

The St. Louis Fire Department found the man and carried him down the stairs, fire Capt. Garon Mosby said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died, police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said.

The cause of the fire has not been released, but bomb and arson detectives are handling the investigation, Caldwell said.

