Man pushed girlfriend off St. Louis hotel balcony and dumped her body, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A man from Danville, Illinois, is facing charges of shoving his girlfriend off a seventh-floor balcony of a St. Louis Holiday Inn and dumping her body in an alley.

Cameron Creamer, 29, was charged Monday with first-degree domestic assault and kidnapping.

Creamer's girlfriend was found by paramedics June 30 in an alley in the 1500 block of South Theresa Avenue in the city's Gate District, police said in charges. She had survived the fall but was found naked, unable to move and incoherent.

She told paramedics that she had been at a Holiday Inn with her boyfriend and that he had pushed her from a window, charges say. She also said her boyfriend threw her into a car, drove her to an alley and dumped her body.

She suffered a broken neck, crushed spine and several lacerations to her organs "consistent with a fall from a significant height," charges say. A relative of the victim told police who her boyfriend was, and the woman told police the hotel was the Holiday Inn at 5915 Wilson Avenue. The hotel is about 3 miles from the alley where her body was left.