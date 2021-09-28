Man pushed girlfriend off St. Louis hotel balcony and dumped her body, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A man from Danville, Illinois, is facing charges of shoving his girlfriend off a seventh-floor balcony of a St. Louis Holiday Inn and dumping her body in an alley.
Cameron Creamer, 29, was charged Monday with first-degree domestic assault and kidnapping.
Creamer's girlfriend was found by paramedics June 30 in an alley in the 1500 block of South Theresa Avenue in the city's Gate District, police said in charges. She had survived the fall but was found naked, unable to move and incoherent.
She told paramedics that she had been at a Holiday Inn with her boyfriend and that he had pushed her from a window, charges say. She also said her boyfriend threw her into a car, drove her to an alley and dumped her body.
She suffered a broken neck, crushed spine and several lacerations to her organs "consistent with a fall from a significant height," charges say. A relative of the victim told police who her boyfriend was, and the woman told police the hotel was the Holiday Inn at 5915 Wilson Avenue. The hotel is about 3 miles from the alley where her body was left.
Police obtained receipts from the hotel confirming Creamer's room reservation from June 29-30, hotel surveillance video showing a man who provided a credit card with his name, and also video of him and the woman entering an elevator at the hotel, charges say.
After a few weeks in the hospital, charges say, the woman told police she and Creamer began arguing inside a seventh-floor hotel room, that she walked out to the balcony to cool off and that Creamer shoved her from behind, sending her tumbling to the ground. She also said she asked Creamer to take her to the hospital but he refused.
A judge ordered Creamer held without bail. He was not in police custody Tuesday.
Court documents indicate his criminal history includes convictions in Illinois of robbery, domestic assault by strangulation, violating a protection order and theft.
Nearly a decade ago, a Peoria woman was found bound, beaten and bloodied in the bathtub of a sixth-floor room at the same Holiday Inn. Police said her boyfriend, whom police suspected of killing her, fled St. Louis and later fatally shot himself in an Illinois motel room.