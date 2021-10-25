 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man rams pickup truck into horse-drawn carriage in downtown St. Louis, police say
0 comments
alert

Man rams pickup truck into horse-drawn carriage in downtown St. Louis, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man has been arrested after ramming his vehicle into the back of a horse-drawn carriage downtown on Saturday evening.

Police responded to a call for an assault at 8:40 p.m. at Ninth and Olive streets and learned that the 37-year-old man rammed his pickup truck into the back of the carriage several times, causing the carriage to hit the horse. 

The horse sustained a scratch on its leg but was otherwise fine and able to walk, Public Safety Director Dan Isom said. Otherwise, no one was injured.

Isom characterized the ramming of the carriage as purposeful.

The man fled the scene, but was found at 11th and Locust streets and arrested. Police planned to apply for warrants with the Circuit Attorney's Office for three counts of second-degree assault and one count of animal abuse. 

The Post-Dispatch is not naming the suspect since he has not been charged yet.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News