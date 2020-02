Updated at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

ST. LOUIS — A man who police said was shot to death Wednesday night is now reported to be hospitalized in critical and unstable condition.

The incident happened on Interstate 70 near the Riverview Boulevard exit around 9:30 p.m.

Police found the shooting victim in a car, but it wasn't clear if the man was a driver or passenger, or if there were other people in the car.