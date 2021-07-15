 Skip to main content
Man reportedly injured in shooting involving Lake Saint Louis officers
Man reportedly injured in shooting involving Lake Saint Louis officers

A man reportedly was injured in a shooting involving Lake Saint Louis police officers on Thursday night.

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. near Technology Drive and South Henke Road, KMOV (Channel 4) reported.

No other details were available.

This is breaking news and will be updated when more information is available.

