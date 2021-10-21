 Skip to main content
Man reportedly shot in the face in north St. Louis
Man reportedly shot in the face in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was reportedly shot in the face and was not conscious or breathing near Bircher and Union boulevards in north St. Louis, police said Thursday night.

The shooting call came in just after 8 p.m. The scene straddles both the Mark Twain and the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhoods.

No other details were available. 

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they are available.

