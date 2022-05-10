Man rescued after crash in north St. Louis, but dies a short time later

ST. LOUIS — A 73-year-old man died a short time after crashing his car Monday night in the city’s North Riverfront neighborhood, police said.

Officers arrived at West Florissant and East Taylor avenues around 11:20 p.m. and found a 2019 Chevrolet Trax overturned and facing west in the eastbound lane of West Florissant Avenue.

Fire and EMS crews were able to get the man out of the vehicle and he was able to stand on his own but complained about minor back and chest pains, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died of unknown injuries, police said. The man's name has not been released by police.