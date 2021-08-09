Man riding moped dies after crashing into parked car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed when the moped he was riding early Monday slid on wet pavement and crashed into a parked car.

The victim is identified as Michael Pioletti, 38, of the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue.

St. Louis police said Pioletti crashed just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Pestalozzi Street, in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

Police said Pioletti had been heading east on Pestalozzi on a 2019 Racestar 49cc scooter. He lost control and the moped slid on its side and hit a parked car, police said.

Pioletti was taken to a hospital, where he died.

