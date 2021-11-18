 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man robbed at gunpoint, left naked in north St. Louis
0 comments

Man robbed at gunpoint, left naked in north St. Louis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A 62-year-old man was robbed and left naked Wednesday in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. 

Police said a female sex worker who frequented the area led the man into an alley around at Hamilton and Wabada avenues. Another man wearing a ski mask then approached him from behind carrying a machete and a handgun. 

The woman then then ordered the 62-year-old to get undressed and hand over his wallet, debit card and pin number. The man with the gun then held the naked man at gunpoint for about 40 minutes while the woman left to withdraw money. 

The man with the gun eventually left on foot, and the naked man ran from the area. 

Police arrived around 4:30 p.m., and emergency workers took the 62-year-old to the hospital for evaluation. 

The investigation continues. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mark McCloskey confronted in frenzy outside Kenosha courthouse

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News