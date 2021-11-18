Man robbed at gunpoint, left naked in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 62-year-old man was robbed and left naked Wednesday in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Police said a female sex worker who frequented the area led the man into an alley around at Hamilton and Wabada avenues. Another man wearing a ski mask then approached him from behind carrying a machete and a handgun.

The woman then then ordered the 62-year-old to get undressed and hand over his wallet, debit card and pin number. The man with the gun then held the naked man at gunpoint for about 40 minutes while the woman left to withdraw money.

The man with the gun eventually left on foot, and the naked man ran from the area.

Police arrived around 4:30 p.m., and emergency workers took the 62-year-old to the hospital for evaluation.

The investigation continues.