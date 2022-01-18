Man robbed in Kirkwood parking lot after being threatened with guns

KIRKWOOD — Three suspects are being sought who threatened a man with "long guns" and a handgun before stealing his vehicle early Tuesday, police said.

Kirkwood officers responded around 4 a.m. to the 11200 block of Manchester Road, where a man told them he had been robbed of his 2015 Ford Fusion at gunpoint, but not injured.

The man told police he drove to work and had parked his car when he noticed a vehicle that had been circling the parking lot. As the man neared the edge of the lot, three men got out of the vehicle carrying long guns and a handgun and robbed the man of his belongings, including his keys.

The man then ran to his workplace and called authorities, police said.

The stolen vehicle is a 2015 ivory- or cream-color Ford Fusion with Missouri license plate JC5-Z5Y, police said.

