 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man robbed, shot in arm in Central West End
0 comments

Man robbed, shot in arm in Central West End

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man was robbed and shot in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis on Monday night, authorities said.

Police said the crime was reported about 11:10 p.m. near North Euclid Avenue and Maryland Plaza.

Police said the victim was robbed by several armed suspects and then shot in the left arm.

No additional details were immediately available Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports