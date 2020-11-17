Man robbed, shot in arm in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — A man was robbed and shot in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis on Monday night, authorities said.
Police said the crime was reported about 11:10 p.m. near North Euclid Avenue and Maryland Plaza.
Police said the victim was robbed by several armed suspects and then shot in the left arm.
No additional details were immediately available Tuesday.
