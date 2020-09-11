Man robbed with his own gun in south St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS — A man was robbed Thursday night at a gas station after the suspect grabbed a handgun from the man's car and used it against him, police said.

The victim was cleaning his car at a BP station at 3182 South Grand Boulevard about 11:40 p.m. when he was approached by the suspect, who asked for drugs, police said.

The suspect left and then returned, opened the victim's car door and grabbed the gun that was inside. He used it to steal the victim's money, police said. The victim was not injured.

The suspect and a woman then left in a dark-colored, compact vehicle, police said.

The robber is Black, has short black hair and is 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9, police said, and was wearing black tennis shoes, a black T-shirt and black pants. The woman is white, has long black hair and was wearing a gray and black jacket and gray and white leggings, police said.

