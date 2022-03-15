Man running across exit ramp dies when car hits him in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man running across an exit ramp was struck and killed Monday night by a car on Highway 364 near Jungermann Road, police said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Kayran M. Mullins, 21, of the St. Peters area.

Mullins was fatally struck about 8:40 p.m. Monday on the Highway 364 eastbound exit to Jungermann Road.

The patrol said Mullins was a pedestrian who entered the road running across the exit ramp when a 2007 Toyota Corolla hit him. Mullins died at the scene.

A 46-year-old man driving the car was uninjured, the patrol said.

