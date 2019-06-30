ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was found dead Sunday afternoon outside an abandoned business here, St. Louis County Police said.
Police officers responding shortly after 2 p.m. to a call for a person down at an abandoned commercial building in the 1200 block of Bellefontaine Road found the man unresponsive on the property, said Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman with the department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The building, in unincorporated St. Louis County, is owned by a company that provides cash loans, according to online county court records. More details were not available Sunday.
Police are investigating the man's death as suspicious. Police did not release more details Sunday.
Granda asked anyone with information to call investigators at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.