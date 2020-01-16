Man's body pulled out of Mississippi River near Kimmswick

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A medical examiner is working to identify the body of a man pulled out of the Mississippi River on Thursday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A person traveling on the river near Kimmswick spotted the body around 2 p.m. and notified authorities. The highway patrol, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and surrounding fire departments responded to the call.
A highway patrol representative said it appeared the man had drowned, but an autopsy will be performed.