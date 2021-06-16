Man’s family sues Bi-State after man fatally struck by bus

CLAYTON — A man’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Bi-State Development earlier this month after the man was struck and killed by a bus in November 2020.

The lawsuit, filed June 11 by the spouse, children and mother of Raphael Madison, 47, seeks damages for funeral expenses, loss of companionship, solace, care, compensatory and pecuniary damages and more. Madison’s family says Bi-State and the bus driver failed to keep a proper lookout, ensure the man's safety, and provide adequate training for the driver.

On Nov. 19, Madison was waiting at a bus stop with at least two other people near North Hanley Road and Santa Bella Drive in Hazelwood. When they boarded the bus, the other passengers told the driver to remove Madison because he was sick and vomiting, according to the suit.

The bus driver closed the door because she believed Madison was intoxicated, according to the suit. As she drove away, Madison was run over by the bus's rear tires and later died of his injuries.

The suit claims the driver told police she did not see Madison after driving off and that she never spoke to him. The driver previously allowed intoxicated passengers to board the bus, the suit claims.