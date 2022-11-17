Man says he was wrongly jailed for months. St. Louis officials aim to dismiss his suit.

ST. LOUIS — Lawyers for the city of St. Louis are asking a judge to throw out a suit from a man claiming he was mistakenly jailed in the city for eight months after his charges were dropped.

Michael Jones, 74, was one of four men who sued the city in federal court in 2021 claiming wrongful imprisonment in the city's Medium Security Institution, also known as the workhouse.

Jones' suit alleged the longest unjust imprisonment of the four: He was held beginning in 2013 on one misdemeanor and one felony because he could not afford to pay his bail. He was never informed when his case was dismissed on Nov. 26, 2013, and was not released until the following July, his suit claims.

The lawsuit alleges city officials were notified by the St. Louis Public Defender’s Office that Jones was being held by mistake, but failed to establish effective procedures for his release.

Jones did not learn he had been wrongly held until 2019 — the result of an investigation into the jail by his lawyers, Patrick Hamacher and Elad Gross.

Abby Duncan, an attorney with the city counselor's office under St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, argued in federal court Thursday that the case should be dismissed because the city has qualified immunity that protects government officials from some lawsuits and the case was not filed within the five-year statute of limitations.

"We're spending taxpayer resources to collect the discovery in this case," Duncan told Judge Nannette Baker, arguing a dismissal would help "conservation of judicial resources."

Jones' attorneys argued that because the suit claims officials committed fraud in failing to tell Jones of his wrongful imprisonment, the statute of limitations should not apply.

"Nobody let him out. There is no reasonable person who would think you would be illegally detained for so long in this country," Gross told the judge Thursday. "If you're trying to conceal the damage you have done in a civil rights context, you do not get the benefit for having done that."

The city argues the suit doesn't properly detail fraud in the case.

Judge Baker has not yet ruled on the city's request to drop the case.

The argument by the city counselor's office comes despite reforms at the workhouse and city jails serving as a central campaign issue for Mayor Jones. The city closed the workhouse in June, but it continues to use the jail as a contingency for overflows or other problems at the city's other jail, the St. Louis City Justice Center.

Two of the other cases filed alongside Jones' claim are ongoing. Hamacher and Gross are finalizing a settlement in the third.

Prior to 2021, the city already settled three other cases with similar allegations for a total of $104,612.

Jones will also be joining an ongoing class-action lawsuit alleging poor living conditions in the workhouse jail, his lawyers said Thursday.