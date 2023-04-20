ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man and two others pulled up to a chicken joint in August 2019 hoping to buy a pound of marijuana. Moments later, it went from a small business opportunity to a deadly shooting that would put at least two men in prison for decades.

The dealer, Earl Payne, who turns 25 on Friday, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for the death of 22-year-old Charles Lagrone III, of Hazelwood.

His co-defendant, 25-year-old Teraz Bateman, was sentenced last year to life in prison. The case for the alleged trigger man, 18-year-old Cortez McCullough, is ongoing.

The incident began around 1:30 p.m. August 19, 2019, when Payne agreed to meet up with another man to sell him a pound of marijuana for $2,300 in the parking lot of St. Louis Fish and Chicken on Goodfellow Boulevard, just north of Interstate 70.

The prospective purchaser brought along a woman and her relative, Lagrone, who insisted on carrying a gun for protection, prosecutors said.

Lagrone sat in the middle of the back seat while Payne got in beside him and handed the driver a little bit of the marijuana for him to inspect. Payne then got back out of the car and walked back to his vehicle, prosecutors said.

When he returned, Bateman was with him. They flanked Lagrone in the back seat.

Suddenly, prosecutors said, McCullough got out of the other vehicle with an AR-15-style rifle and pointed the barrel into the car. Lagrone reached for the gun to move it out of the way, but McCullough opened fire, killing Lagrone.

Payne, Bateman and McCullough fled the scene with the $2,300 and Lagrone's gun, prosecutors said. They charged all three with murdering Lagrone while committing robbery.

On Tuesday, Payne's trial began in St. Louis court. Prosecutor Nicholas Lake argued he should be convicted of all counts in an "unfortunate case" that resulted in someone's death.

"The key question at the end of all of this will be whether, in fact, this was a robbery," he said.

Lake argued there would be no doubt it was.

Payne's attorney, Alexa Hillery, said it wasn't as clear-cut.

She argued Payne had a deal to sell a pound of marijuana to the man driving the car, but the terms repeatedly changed. At first, he wanted to buy a pound. Then, he said he wanted a half-pound for $1,300. Finally, he offered $230 for a Ziploc bag full of weed: 10 times less than the initial amount.

Eventually, Hillery argued, McCullough went rogue and started shooting. Payne had no intention of hurting anyone.

"He just wants to make the sale," she said.

On the second day of trial, after several witnesses testified, Payne decided to take a deal from prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, stealing, two counts of armed criminal action and a separate witness tampering charge in exchange for a 20-year prison sentence.

McCullough's case is set for a hearing in June.