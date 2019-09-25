ALTON • An Alton man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for stabbing a cab driver inside his taxi 15 times and leaving him for dead in August 2018.
Arthur E. Smallwood, 55, was found guilty of first-degree murder by a Madison County jury July 16, and was sentenced to life in prison.
The conviction stems from the Aug. 8, 2018, stabbing of Jan-Eric Anderson, a cab driver. Prosecutors say Anderson picked Smallwood up from Bubby & Sissy’s bar in Alton. Smallwood stabbed Anderson 15 times before fleeing from the cab, prosecutors say.
At the sentencing, Judge Kyle Napp acknowledged mental health issues faced by Smallwood but argued they do not excuse the deadly attack, according to a statement from State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons.
Gibbons argued that a string of light sentences allowed Smallwood's violence to continue.