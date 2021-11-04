Man sentenced for trying to break into St. Louis ATM during protest

ST. LOUIS — A man caught trying to break into an ATM in downtown St. Louis during protests last year was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation and the four days he'd already spent in jail after his arrest.

Cameron E. Hubbard was also ordered to repay nearly $17,000 to U.S. Bank for damages to the bank's ATM.

Hubbard was spotted by police on June 1, 2020, trying to break into an ATM at a U.S. Bank branch at 1300 Washington Avenue, Hubbard's plea agreement says. He was pulling pieces of the ATM off, it says.

Hubbard ran away, but was caught and arrested, his plea says.

That same night, following a protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a 7-Eleven was burned down, stores were damaged or burglarized and four police officers were shot.

Hubbard, 22, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in July to one felony count of bank larceny.

In asking for probation, his lawyer cited Hubbard's mental health, the abuse he suffered growing up and substance abuse issues. Federal sentencing guidelines called for up to six months in prison, court records show.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.