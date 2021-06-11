Man sentenced in 2019 killing of St. Louis high school football coach

ST. LOUIS — A man was sentenced this week to eight years in prison for causing the death of a St. Louis high school football coach whose car was struck in 2019.

Cory Robinson, 37, of the 4000 block of Lincoln Avenue in The Ville neighborhood, was sentenced Thursday after earlier pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges for the hit-and-run on Oct. 4, 2019.

Robinson caused the wreck by driving into oncoming traffic to pass Derrick Mitchell at the intersection of North Broadway and Christian Avenue in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis. Robinson hit Mitchell's car and moved it into oncoming traffic, where Mitchell's car was hit again.

Robinson, who was driving twice the speed limit, fled the scene. Mitchell died in the hospital days later.

Mitchell was an assistant football coach at Clyde C. Miller Career Academy High School following a successful playing career at Vashon High School and the University of Iowa.

Robinson had pleaded guilty in 2017 to weapons charges and resisting arrest and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. But the sentence was suspended and Robinson was given three years of probation, which he was serving at the time of the crash.

