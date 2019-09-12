ST. LOUIS —A man from Mexico was handed a 42-month sentence in federal court Thursday after he was caught by the Missouri Highway Patrol transporting undocumented immigrants last year.
According to the United States attorney's office, 35-year-old Rene Flores-Calderon had already been deported for coming to the U.S. from Mexico illegally over six times.
When a Missouri state trooper pulled over Flores-Calderon's SUV on Aug. 2, 2018, he found 10 adults and three children who turned out to be from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
Several of the undocumented passengers, some of whom were related, admitted to paying someone to smuggle them into the country.
Once in the country, they then met Flores-Calderon in Arizona and agreed to pay him to drive them to various cities.