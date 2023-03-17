CLAYTON — A Florissant man was sentenced to 12 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to fatally stabbing another man on New Year's Eve in 2021.

Joseph D. Harris, 40, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence in the Dec. 31, 2021 fatal stabbing of 25-year-old Thomas Harris.

Joseph Harris was initially charged with second-degree murder in the case, but the charge was reduced when he reached a plea deal with St. Louis County prosecutors Monday. A third charge of armed criminal action was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Judge Stanley Wallach sentenced Harris to 12 years in prison Monday in the case.

Florissant police said the victim was found dead in the bedroom of Joseph Harris' home in the 1500 block of Beta Drive on New Year's Eve. The two were not related, police said last year.

Police found a blood trail from the bedroom to the kitchen. There were several knives in the kitchen, but none had blood on them, court documents said.

Joseph Harris admitted to killing Thomas Harris, saying he was attacked, police said.