ST. LOUIS — A man was sentenced to 21 years in prison Tuesday for shooting at two St. Louis police officers, injuring one, after fleeing a traffic stop in 2021.

Darne Ricks, 32, pleaded guilty to five charges, including two counts of first-degree assault, on the second day of trial.

Police body and dash camera video presented in court Monday showed officers trying to stop a Chevrolet Impala on Pennsylvania Avenue, just south of Cherokee Street, on May 28, 2021. The car drove away, and officers chased it. At one point, the Impala tried to turn into an alley and struck a pole or wall, badly damaging the car.

The Impala came to a stop minutes later on Nebraska Avenue, just north of Chippewa Street. Officers opened their doors to get out, but a person jumped out of the driver's seat of the Impala and started shooting, the video showed. One officer chased the driver, who jumped a fence, ran through a yard and dropped a gun, the officer testified.

The officer found the driver on the other side of the yard and arrested him. The officer later learned his partner had been shot in the face.

Prosecutors argued Ricks was the only person in the car and was the person who fired at police and later dropped his weapon.

Defense attorneys said there was no question Ricks fled from police and had a gun but argued he didn't mean to assault anyone.

On Tuesday, instead of proceeding with trial, Ricks pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of resisting arrest.

He was then sentenced to 18 years for the assault followed by three years for armed criminal action. The two 21-year sentences for assault and armed criminal action will run at the same time, as will a four-year sentence for resisting.

He also pleaded guilty in a second case and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to commit a felony and five years for armed criminal action. Both of those sentences will also run at the same time as the 21 years.