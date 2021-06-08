Man sentenced to 22 years in 2017 stabbing death of Affton woman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man who pleaded guilty to stabbing an Affton woman to death in 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison.
Danijel Colic, 27, originally from Bosnia and living in unincorporated St. Louis County, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the September 21, 2017, stabbing death of Joan Furlong, 65, at her Affton home. Colic intended to rob Furlong and stole her car, prosecutors said. He was apprehended in Kentucky about three weeks after the killing.
The charges are the result of a plea agreement reached in April. Prosecutors originally charged Colic with first-degree murder.
At Tuesday's sentencing hearing, prosecutors called for a 25-year sentence, claiming the murder was exceptionally brutal. Furlong was stabbed 53 times, according to the autopsy report.
Colic told a witness "that he knew a lady who he could kill to get money," days before Furlong's death, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors presented DNA evidence tying Colic to the murder, showing video of Colic driving Furlong's car, which contained his fingerprints, and evidence that he had used her credit card.
At sentencing, Furlong's cousin said she spent her entire life taking care of people, including both her parents. She worked at the nursing home that cared for her mother, the cousin said. Furlong's sister-in-law submitted a letter to the court noting Furlong's lifelong volunteer service with the Girl Scouts and American Red Cross.
Colic will serve at least 85% of his 22-year sentence and will be credited for time served dating to October 2017. Following his release, he will be deported to Bosnia, as Colic came to the United States as a child and never applied for U.S. citizenship.
"Our prayers are with the Furlong family, and we pray this outcome provides some closure for them," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. "Hopefully it provides some solace that this murderer will be deported when he is finished serving his sentence so that he can do no more harm in St. Louis County."