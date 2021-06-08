Man sentenced to 22 years in 2017 stabbing death of Affton woman

At sentencing, Furlong's cousin said she spent her entire life taking care of people, including both her parents. She worked at the nursing home that cared for her mother, the cousin said. Furlong's sister-in-law submitted a letter to the court noting Furlong's lifelong volunteer service with the Girl Scouts and American Red Cross.

Colic will serve at least 85% of his 22-year sentence and will be credited for time served dating to October 2017. Following his release, he will be deported to Bosnia, as Colic came to the United States as a child and never applied for U.S. citizenship.

"Our prayers are with the Furlong family, and we pray this outcome provides some closure for them," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. "Hopefully it provides some solace that this murderer will be deported when he is finished serving his sentence so that he can do no more harm in St. Louis County."

