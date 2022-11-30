Man sentenced to 25 years in Dogtown killing

ST. LOUIS — A man was sentenced by a federal judge Wednesday to 25 years in prison for what prosecutors called a "retaliatory drug murder" in St. Louis' Dogtown area.

Cevone Weeden, now 26, fired at least a dozen shots at Joel Phillips, 22, on Aug. 20, 2020, in the parking lot of the McDonald's at 1420 Hampton Avenue.

Two days before the killing, Phillips had arranged to buy fentanyl from Weeden but robbed him instead, prosecutors said. Weeden then enlisted another person to lure Phillips to the McDonald's in the city's Cheltenham neighborhood.

Phillips was found dead in the car with almost $2,000 and 156 capsules of drugs, including the fentanyl he'd stolen from Weeden.

Weeden pleaded guilty in August to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime that resulted in death, and conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

A co-defendant, 37-year-old Herschell Perkins, was sentenced earlier this month to 15 years.