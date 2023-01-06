Man sentenced to 28 years for double murder that targeted ex-girlfriend in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A St. Louis County man was sentenced last month to 28 years in prison for killing the mother of three of his children and another man.

Darrick Antione Barber, 31, of Florissant, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree burglary and three counts of armed criminal action in the August 2018 killings of his ex-girlfriend Jeannie Nicole Miller, 25, and her friend Eric Johnson, 28.

In the months before the killings, Miller told a judge she feared Barber, the father of her three young children. She secured an order of protection against him after police were called several times to reports of him stalking her and her family.

A witness told police after the killings that Barber walked into Miller’s home in the 7500 block of Halpin Drive in Ferguson with a gun the morning of Aug. 4, 2018.

Court records show that Miller had feared Barber for months, writing in court documents that police were called on him multiple times, including when Barber threw her to the ground and climbed through the window of her home. She wrote that after Barber got out of jail for breaking into her home, he stalked her mother’s house, threatened Miller and her friend, and followed Miller to her workplace.

She also wrote before her death that Barber tried running her off the road in Maryland Heights and threatened her by phone and in text messages.

“I don’t feel safe at home,” she wrote in court papers.

After the killing, Barber fled to Georgia, where he was arrested about three months later.