Man sentenced to 40 years in fatal shooting of St. Clair County man

EDWARDSVILLE — A man from Randolph County, Ill., was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison for shooting a killing a man during a 2020 robbery attempt in Collinsville.

Caleb D.E. Smith, 22, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the April 2020 killing of Devin Judd, 23, of St. Clair County. Smith and Judd were together on the night of the shooting, and Smith tried to rob Judd, prosecutors said.