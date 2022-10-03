 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man sentenced to 40 years in fatal shooting of St. Clair County man

  • 0

EDWARDSVILLE — A man from Randolph County, Ill., was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison for shooting a killing a man during a 2020 robbery attempt in Collinsville.

Caleb D.E. Smith, 22, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the April 2020 killing of Devin Judd, 23, of St. Clair County. Smith and Judd were together on the night of the shooting, and Smith tried to rob Judd, prosecutors said. 

Caleb Smith

A co-defendant, Dakota L. Winters, of Granite City, pleaded guilty to armed robbery in Judd's killing and received a 14-year prison sentence. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News