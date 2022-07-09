Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for soliciting child pornography

ST. LOUIS — A district judge sentenced a South Carolina real estate agent on Friday to five years in prison for soliciting child pornography from a St. Louis area teenager.

Ronald Saunders, 37, admitted to soliciting videos and images of a 17-year-old girl, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Saunders communicated with the teenager in 2020 by cell phone and on social media apps, including TikTok, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Omegle.

He pleaded guilty on Friday, and was fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution to the victim. U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk ordered Saunders to be placed on supervised release for life after he finishes his sentence.