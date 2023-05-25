Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CLAYTON — A Des Peres man was sentenced to five years in prison last week after pleading guilty to drunk driving in a March 2021 crash that killed a motorcyclist in Kirkwood.

Grant Guirl, 52, of the 1100 block of Haversham Place, pleaded guilty last month to DWI resulting in death in the March 24, 2021, crash that killed 25-year-old Des Peres man Thomas J. Hunter. He was sentenced Friday to five years in prison.

Charges alleged Guirl was driving 57 mph in a 30 mph zone at West Adams and Couch avenues when he struck the eastbound motorcycle that Hunter was driving. Guirl was heading west on West Adams when he drove into the eastbound lane.

Court documents say Guirl's blood-alcohol content after the crash was .125 percent, above the legal limit of .08 percent to drive in Missouri. He had more than 20 speeding convictions on his driving record, according to court documents.