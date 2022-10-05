Man sentenced to life for killing retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn

ST. LOUIS — A city judge sentenced Stephan Cannon to life in prison Wednesday for killing retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn as he tried to stop looting at a pawn shop during protests two summers ago.

Cannon, 26, was convicted in July of first-degree murder, robbery, burglary and three counts of armed criminal action in Dorn's death. On Wednesday, he received the mandatory sentence of life in prison for the murder, plus an additional 30 years for the other crimes.

Dorn, 77, was killed June 2, 2020, as he stood outside Lee's Jewelry & Pawn Shop at 4123 Martin Luther King Drive. He showed up that night to stop looters that had descended on the business following protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Cannon walked out of the store, crouched on a street corner and fired 10 shots at Dorn, killing him as he approached the shop, prosecutors said.

Dorn's death became a national story, capturing the attention of President Donald Trump and others who framed it as part of a larger trend of unjust violence against police. His wife, fellow police veteran Ann Dorn, spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention in support of Trump's reelection bid.

On Wednesday, Dorn's daughters talked about how their father's death was a deeply personal story, marked by the loss of a man who loved holidays, telling stories and working to help young people stay on the straight and narrow.

"He was murdered by the same type of gentleman my father tried to set an example for his entire life," Lisa Dorn said to the court. "Our father was a good cop, but more importantly, he was a good man."

Cannon, for his part, maintained his innocence.

"To the family, I am sorry for their loss," he said. He then denied being the shooter. His attorney said he planned to appeal.

Dorn retired from St. Louis police in 2007 after 38 years, then became police chief in Moline Acres, a position he held for six years.

Cannon's trial in July centered on surveillance video, witness accounts and a Facebook livestream that showed Dorn dying on the sidewalk.

Prosecutor Marvin Teer characterized the evidence in that trial as "the streets" giving Cannon up.

"You know you really did something wrong when the streets come in on you," he told the jury in July. "And the streets came in on Stephan Cannon right away."

Cannon's attorneys, however, criticized the lack of physical evidence and argued police had "tunnel vision" in pegging cannon as Dorn's killer. Detectives relied on Cannon's co-defendant Mark Jackson, 24, who gave different versions of what happened before ultimately making a deal to testify. He was sentenced in July to probation.

On Wednesday, Cannon's attorneys asked the judge to grant them a new trial or acquit Cannon alleging problems with testimony, an illegal search of an apartment and violations of due process. Circuit Judge Theresa Counts Burke denied the motion.

Dorn's family members said they were pleased that "justice was served."

Dorn's son, Brian Powell, said he hoped the 26-year-old Cannon would build a better life for himself in prison.

"I just hope you turn it around," Powell said. "You got time, young man."