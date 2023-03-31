ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 32-year-old man on Thursday was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years for a 2019 mass shooting that left five men dead in a north St. Louis County apartment.
Terrance Wesley pleaded guilty in July 2022 to five counts of second-degree murder and five counts of armed criminal action as part of a plea negotiation for him to testify against his co-defendant, Anthony Watkins.
A jury deliberated less than two hours on Wednesday before acquitting Watkins, 33, of five counts of first-degree murder and five weapons offenses.
In Watkins' trial, St. Louis County prosecutors made the case that Watkins and Wesley were trying to hunt down missing drugs before they killed five men in a partially boarded-up apartment known for drug deals in the 1900 block of Chambers Road. The victims in the July 6, 2019, killings were Derrick Penny, 54, James Penny, 54, Rodney Holt, 37, Rondall Mullin, 65, and Ronald Brewster Jr., 40.
In interviews with St. Louis County police, Watkins denied any involvement in the killings. Wesley at first denied his role, too, but investigators lied and told him Watkins said the two had done the killings together. Wesley then changed course and told detectives that both he and Watkins had killed the men, according to police testimony during Watkins' trial.
"I hope his guilty plea brought some closure to the many family members and loved ones mourning these victims," Bell said in a written statement.