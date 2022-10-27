Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal Walnut Park West robbery

ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison for second-degree murder.

In addition to murder, Teraz L. Bateman, 25, was found guilty of first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action by a jury on Aug. 31.

Co-defendant Earl Payne, 24, entered a not-guilty plea in September and had his bond revoked by a judge. A 17-year-old was also charged in the homicide, but his juvenile records are not public.

The victim in the case was Charles W. Lagrone III, 22, who prosecutors say was shot and killed in a botched drug deal on Aug. 9, 2019 in the 5000 block of Goodfellow Boulevard.

Prosecutors say Bateman set up the drug deal and had two others rob Lagrone.

On Thursday, Bateman said he was wrongly convicted and planned to appeal, according to a press release from the 22nd Judicial Court.

He was on probation at the time for charges including tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon and marijuana possession.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this article.