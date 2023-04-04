ST. LOUIS — Makenna Schlemmer still remembers the day when she was young and her dad marched into her room, playfully dumped water on her head and told her to get up.

It was a school day, Schlemmer remembered, but she didn't want to go to class. Her dad let her play hooky instead. They got ice cream. They saw a movie.

Schlemmer, now 18, has returned to that memory frequently over the last 3½ years after her father, 38-year-old Mark Schlemmer, was shot and killed outside a St. Louis nightclub following a Halloween party in 2019.

On Tuesday, Leron Harris, 28, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Schlemmer's death.

Harris was tried twice: Once in April 2022 when a jury couldn't reach a unanimous decision, and again in January when he was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors argued Harris shot Schlemmer as he left a club roughly a block off of Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis around 2:15 a.m. Nov. 1, 2019. Schlemmer was not the intended target of the shooting, friends said, but his death has had ripple effects on his two daughters and the family that loved him.

Family members told the judge they would miss the time spent together with Schlemmer and his "heart of gold" and "smile that wouldn't quit."

His stepmother, Kathy Schlemmer, said he always encouraged others to think positively and live life to the fullest.

"It's like he knew there was no time to waste," she said.

Harris, for his part, apologized to the family for their loss but maintained his innocence. He said he didn't testify at trial because he knew the jury would look poorly on his criminal history, which includes weapons offenses.

He outlined several instances during his trial when he was treated unfairly by the justice system.

"No justice has been served," he said. "I didn't do it."

In other tense moments, Harris fired back at Judge Katherine M. Fowler as she asked him questions, arguing she presided over an unfair trial. He pledged to appeal.

Fowler ultimately sentenced Harris to life in prison without parole — the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder — and 15 years for armed criminal action.

She spoke to Schlemmer's family and noted that they attended both trials from beginning to end.

"Mark was so loved," she said. "I think it's really beautiful the way your family has shown up."