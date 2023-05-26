Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 30-year-old man was sentenced to two life terms Friday for murdering his ex-girlfriend during an argument in May 2020.

A St. Louis County jury in March found Darius L. Ware of St. Louis guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a firearm. Circuit Judge Bruce Hilton on Friday sentenced Ware to two consecutive life terms, calculated in Missouri as 30 years in prison, along with an additional 10 years.

Prosecutors during the trial argued that just before 5 a.m. May 24, 2020, Ware shot his ex, Lawren Mitchell, in the neck and killed her during an argument in the 5200 block of Lucas and Hunt Road on the edge of Jennings and Norwood Court.

Investigators testified they identified Ware using surveillance footage, an eyewitness account and Mitchell's family, according to St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office.

"This is yet another tragic case that shows how all these guns in our community cost such an enormous waste of human life," Bell said in a written statement.